Check out previously unreleased early version of the CSNY classic “Our House”

A previously unreleased early version of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young‘s classic Graham Nash-penned ballad “Our House,” which will be featured on the forthcoming expanded 50th anniversary reissue of the quartet’s debut album, Déjà Vu, has been made available digitally as an advanced track.

In addition, a “Storytelling” video for the tune that offers some background details about the song and the history of CSNY has debuted at Rhino Records’ YouTube channel.

Nash wrote “Our House” about his blissful domestic life with his then-girlfriend Joni Mitchell.

“I was in love with and living with Joni Mitchell. I was making a brand new album…and I couldn’t have felt better,” recalled Graham about his life at the time he wrote “Our House.”

The early version of “Our House” features just Nash and Stephen Stills. Graham played piano and organ on the track, while Stephen laid down the drums, and both overdubbed all of the vocal parts.

“When we made the record of ‘Our House,’ Stephen talked about a guitar solo, but it didn’t feel like a guitar solo song,” Nash remembers, “and that’s how we ended up singing, ‘La, la, la, la, lalalala.'”

The video features a montage of archival photos of David Crosby, Stills, Nash and Neil Young, augmented by colorful animations and drawings.

As previously reported, the Déjà Vu: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is due out May 14 and can be pre-ordered now. It will be issued as a four-CD/one-vinyl LP set, a deluxe five-LP package and digitally. Along with the album’s original 10 songs, the reissue features 38 extra tracks, including demos, outtakes and alternate versions.

The five-LP set is available for pre-order exclusively at CSNY50.com and Rhino.com.

