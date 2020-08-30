Check Out Rebel Wilson’s Transformation! WOW She Looks Amazing!!

Find out how she did it from Dailymail.com!

Celebrities are loving Rebel Wilson’s new look. The actress has lost almost 40lbs. She showed off her new image in a stunning blue dress on her Instagram.

‘Werk. You delicious babe!’ said Octavia Spencer. Australian actress Ruby Rose commented, ‘If I could like this picture numerous times I would… MY GOD WOMAN!’

Wilson has been working out and using the Mayr Method diet plan which advocates avoiding sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system, and reduces inflammation.

