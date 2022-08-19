Check out Sammy Hagar & The Circle’s new cover of Elvis Costello’s “Pump It Up”

UMe

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have released a raucous, hard-rocking version of Elvis Costello and the Attractions‘ classic 1978 song “Pump It Up” as the second advance track from their forthcoming studio album, Crazy Times, which is due out September 30.

The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming platforms, while a companion music video has debuted at Hagar’s official YouTube channel.

Explaining how he and his band wound up recording the tune, Hagar notes, “‘Pump It Up’ has been a Circle go-to backstage jam before shows. When we went in the studio with [producer] Dave Cobb, we were jamming it, getting the levels on all the instruments, headphones, mixes, etc. After an hour or so, Cobb said come on in and have a listen. We all looked at each other and said, ‘Wow sounds pretty f***ing good’ and it became our first track we recorded for the album.”

As previously reported, Crazy Times is a 10-song collection that features nine songs either written or co-written by Hagar, plus “Pump It Up.”

The album, which can be preordered now, will be released on CD and via digital formats on September 30, while standard black-vinyl and limited-edition red-vinyl LP versions will follow on October 28.

The album’s title track was previously released as an advance track, along with a companion music video.

Meanwhile, after about a month break from touring, Hagar and the band will return to the road this Sunday with a performance at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. A new leg of the group’s Crazy Times! Tour with support act George Thorogood and the Destroyers will kick off August 23 in Clarkston, Michigan.

Visit RedRocker.com to check out Hagar’s full schedule.

