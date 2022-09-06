Check out Simple Minds’ new single “First You Jump,” from band’s upcoming album ‘Directions of the Heart’

BMG

Simple Minds have just debuted a second advance single from their forthcoming studio album, Directions of the Heart, a soaring, alt-rock-flavored tune titled “First You Jump.”

The track is available now via digital formats, and a companion music video has debuted at Simple Minds’ official YouTube channel. The clip features footage of the band performing “First You Jump” during a soundcheck before a concert this past July at the historic Ancient Theatre of Taormina in Sicily, Italy.

Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr tells ABC Audio that “First You Jump” was inspired by a friend’s daughter, who was struggling with depression.

“[C]ertainly when I grew up and where I grew up, people really didn’t walk around talking about their anxiety and that, but it is a huge issue these days,” Kerr notes. “And while we were making the record, a friend of mine, his kid … was suffering really badly. And [in] the song … I’m using that phrase metaphorically. It’s almost like saying ‘keep the faith’ or ‘don’t be afraid.’ Jump in. Things won’t be as bad as you think. You’ll find a way to glide.”

Kerr co-wrote “First You Jump” with bandmates Charlie Burchill and Ged Grimes. Explaining how he wrote the song’s lyrics, Jim says, “I get the music, and … usually it’s very heavy in an atmosphere, which means I perceive pictures. And certainly with that thing, as a piece of music, it almost felt like you were gliding in it. And I had that phrase and I thought it could be good to build a song around that.”

“First You Jump” is the second advance track from Directions of the Heart that Simple Minds has released, following “Vision Thing.” The album is due out on October 20, and can be preordered now.

