Check Out The New John Mayer Vid!

In John Mayer’s newest video for “Carry Me Away,” the singer gives fans a look at how his music comes together as he hangs out in the studio with his dog.

In the song Mayer sings about being “boring” and “way too safe in his bubble,” the song comes after “Guess I Just Feel Like” which Mayer released earlier this year.

Mayer is currently on a solo tour which will wrap up September 14th in Inglewood, California.

What do you do to bring excitement to your life and avoid being boring? What do you think of Mayer’s new song, “Carry Me Away?”