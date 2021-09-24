Check out The Temptations duetting with Smokey Robinson on their new single, “Is It Gonna Be Yes or No”

UMe

The Temptations have released a brand-new single called “Is It Gonna Be Yes or No,” that was written and produced by and features guest vocals from fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

The sensuous romantic ballad, which is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, will appear on the famed vocal group’s upcoming studio album, Temptations 60, in celebration of band’s 60th anniversary.

“Is It Gonna Be Yes or No” reunites The Temptations with Robinson, who wrote or co-wrote many of the group’s early hits, including “The Way You Do the Things You Do” and the chart-topping classic “My Girl.”

A behind-the-scenes video looking at the making of the song has been posted on The Temptations’ official YouTube channel. In the clip, Smokey explains, “I wanted to soften them up and write something sweet and gentle. Souful, ’cause they’re soulful singers.”

Otis Williams, the last surviving original Temptations member, then notes, “Because of Smokey, we started with ‘The Way You Do the Things You Do,’ and we’ve been rolling ever since. It’s only that Smokey be on this here album.

Smokey adds, “I’m so happy with the record…I can’t wait to see the public reaction to it.”

Among the musicians who contributed to the track were acclaimed session bassist Freddie Washington and longtime Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Steve Ferrone.

This past summer, The Temptations launched a yearlong 60th anniversary celebration that will run through June of 2022. Temptations 60 is due out next year, and the group also has a series of tour dates lined up, and is planning a special commemoration of Williams’ 80th birthday on October 30.

You can check out all of the confirmed upcoming Temptation shows at TemptationsOfficial.com.

