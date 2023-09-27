Check Out the Trailer for Kristen Stewart’s Gay Ghost-Hunting Show

The gay ghost-hunting show “Living for the Dead” hits Hulu on October 18th. It features five LGBTQ ghost hunters exploring haunted locations. Kristen Stewart is one of the producers.

It's from the creators of "Queer Eye".

Kristen says, quote, “It started as a bit of a hypothetical silly pipe dream and now I am so proud to have shepherded something that is as moving and meaningful as it is truly a gay old time.”

