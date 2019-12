Billboard has put out a list of Top 10 weird Christmas songs and these are a few of my favorites!

William Shatner and Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top’s “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”

No Doubt’s “Oi To The World”

Paul McCartney’s – “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reggae

Michael Buble’s “Santa Baby”

And my allllll time fav RARELY heard Christmas song – Drunk Lady sings the 12 Days Of Christmas!