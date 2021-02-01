Check out Thin Lizzy singer Ricky Warwick's new solo song featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliott

Nuclear Blast Records

Current Thin Lizzy singer Ricky Warwick will release a new solo album titled When Life Was Hard and Fast on February 19, and in advance of the record’s arrival, the singer has issued its title track as a digital single.

The song, which is heavily influenced by Thin Lizzy’s hard-driving sound, features Warwick’s good friend Joe Elliott of Def Leppard on backing vocals. You can check out a companion music video for the tune at the Nuclear Blast Records label’s YouTube channel.

The clip features vintage footage of the County Down Ards TT Motor Race which was held in Northern Ireland from 1928 to 1936. The cover of the When Life Was Hard and Fast album features a photo of an accident that occurred at one of the races in front of a field that was part of a farm owned by Warwick’s grandfather, which is where Ricky lived during his childhood.

When Life Was Hard and Fast was produced by founding Buckcherry guitarist Keith Nelson, who also played guitar on the album. In addition to Elliott, guest artists who contributed to the record include original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor and longtime Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed.

When Life Is Hard and Fast can be pre-ordered now in various formats at NuclearBlast.de and MusicGlue.com. A two-CD version is available that comes with a bonus disc featuring Warwick’s 2015 covers collection Stairwell Troubadour.

Warwick, who was a founding member of the Scotland-based band The Almighty, joined Thin Lizzy in 2010. He also serves as frontman of the Lizzy spinoff group Black Star Riders.

Here’s When Life Was Fast and Hard‘s full track list:

“When Life Was Hard and Fast”

“You Don’t Love Me”

“I’d Rather Be Hit”

“Gunslinger”

“Never Corner a Rat”

“Time Don’t Seem to Matter”

“Fighting Heart”

“I Don’t Feel at Home”

“Still Alive”

“Clown of Misery”

“You’re My Rock n Roll”

And here’s the Stairwell Troubadour track list:

“You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” (Dead or Alive)

“Ooops!…I Did It Again” (Britney Spears)

“Summertime Blues” (Eddie Cochran)

“1000 Dollar Car” (Bottle Rockets)

“Cocaine Blues” (Johnny Cash)

“I Don’t Want to Grow Up” (Tom Waits)

“I Fought the Law” (Bobby Fuller Four/The Clash)

“Burning Love” (Elvis Presley)

“Jesus Loves You…But I Don’t” (The Almighty)

“Wrathchild” (Iron Maiden)

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.