Check out Todd Rundgren’s eclectic new collaborative song with Sparks, “Your Fandango”

Todd Rundgren has released a third advance track from his forthcoming studio album, Space Force, a collaborative tune called “Your Fandango” that he co-wrote and recorded with the eclectic veteran sibling pop-rock duo, Sparks.

The epic song, which offers a quirky mix of electronic music, classical and glam-rock, is available now digitally and via streaming services. In addition, “Your Fandango” will be released as a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl single on July 30 pressed on either gold or white vinyl. The disc, which you can pre-order now, also will feature an instrumental version of the song as its B-side.

“Your Fandango” marks the first time Rundgren has worked with Sparks’ Ron and Russell Mael since he produced their 1971 debut album, Halfnelson. At the time, the Mael brothers’ band also was called Halfnelson, although they soon changed the name to Sparks.

“It’s been a truly heartwarming experience to once again be working with Todd, our first-ever producer, after a brief 50-year hiatus,” Ron and Russell Mael say in a statement.

Adds Rundgren, “It’s been a long way since [the 1971 Halfnelson song] ‘Simple Ballet,’ but we finally got the old dance troupe back together!”

Meanwhile, an over-the-top companion music video for “Your Fandango” has debuted at Sparks’ official YouTube channel. The mixed-media clip follows a baroque-period painting of a woman that comes to life in a museum. The woman struts and dances her way through a series of surreal scenarios inspired by various works of art.

“Your Fandango” was preceded by two other collaborative songs from Space Force, “Down with the Ship” and “Espionage,” which Rundgren recorded, respectively, with alternative rockers Weezer and Iraqi-Canadian hip-hop artist Narcy. Space Force is expected out later this year.

