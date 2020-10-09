Check out Todd Rundgren's new collaborative single with Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, "Down with the Ship"

Cleopatra Records

Todd Rundgren has teamed up with Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo on a new song called “Down with the Ship.”

“It’s just a little parable about what happens when you align yourself with a treacherous leader,” Rundgren says of the horn-laden, ska-influenced tune.

The track is available now as a digital single and via streaming outlets.

“Down with the Ship” will appear on Rundgren’s upcoming album Space Force, which is due out in early 2021. It’s the second advance track from the record to be released, following “Espionage” featuring Iraqi-Canadian hip-hop artist Narcy.

Rundgren is planning to release new tracks from Space Force every three or four weeks as Space Force’s arrival approaches.

Like Todd’s previous studio effort, 2017’s White Knight, Space Force features various guest artists on each track. Rundgren recently told ABC Audio that among the other musicians confirmed to appear on the new record are veteran indie-rock duo Sparks, Neil Finn of Crowded House, Thomas Dolby and The Roots.

