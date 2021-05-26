Check out Toto’s performance of deep cut “You Are the Flower” from upcoming concert album and video

The Players Club/Mascot Label Group

Toto has offered up a live rendition of its 1978 song “You Are the Flower” as the second advance track and performance clip from its upcoming concert album and video, With a Little Help from My Friends, due out June 25.

As previously reported, With a Little Help from My Friends documents a special virtual concert Toto played in Los Angeles that was livestreamed globally last November and served to introduce the band’s new lineup.

“You Are the Flower” is available now in digital formats, while the video can be viewed at Toto’s YouTube channel.

The song, which originally appeared on the band’s self-titled debut album, was written by Toto’s founding lead singer, Bobby Kimball.

Current Toto frontman Joseph Williams notes, “Among some of the deeper cuts [played at the show] is one of my all-time favorite songs, ‘You Are the Flower’ by the original — Bobby Kimball. Being a massive fan (and a good friend), I dedicate the performance to him.”

Toto is led by Williams and founding lead guitarist Steve “Luke” Lukather, while the new lineup also includes Huey Lewis and the News bassist John Pierce and two recent Toto touring members — keyboardist Dominique “Xavier” Taplin and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham. Ham also plays alongside Lukather in Ringo Starr‘s All Starr Band.

The virtual concert also featured a guest appearance by founding Toto keyboardist/singer David Paich, who recently retired from the group for health reasons.

With a Little Help from My Friends can be pre-ordered now as a vinyl LP, a CD/DVD set and a CD/Blu-ray package. The DVD and Blu-ray also include a documentary featuring interviews with Lukather, Williams, Paich and the band’s new members.

The first advance track was a rendition of the 1986 Toto tune “Till the End.”

