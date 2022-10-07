Check out unreleased John Mellencamp song, “Carolina Shag,” from upcoming ‘Scarecrow’ reissue

Mercury Records/UMG

“Carolina Shag,” a previously unreleased John Mellencamp song from the sessions for his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, has just been made available as an advance track from the upcoming deluxe reissue of the record.

The song is one of 11 bonus tracks featured on the deluxe versions of the Scarecrow reissue, which is due out November 4. As previously reported, the expanded reissue will boast a remixed and remastered version of the original album, as well as demos, outtakes and rough mixes of tracks.

“Carolina Shag” is an upbeat rock tune that tells the story of a guy who takes a trip to the Carolina coast and meets a free-spirited woman on the beach. The track is available now via digital formats, and a companion lyric video has premiered at Mellencamp’s official YouTube channel.

The Scarecrow reissue can be preordered now, and will be available in multiple configurations and formats.

Scarecrow, Mellencamp’s eighth studio album, was released in August 1985, and peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200. The album yielded five top-40 hits — “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to ’60s Rock),” “Lonely Ol’ Night,” “Small Town,” “Rain on the Scarecrow” and “Rumbleseat,” which reached #2, #6, #6, #21 and #28, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Meanwhile, Mellencamp recently announced plans for an extensive North American trek dubbed the Live and In Person 2023 tour. The outing, which features 76 dates, is slated to run from a February 5-6 engagement in Bloomington, Indiana through a June 23-24 stand in South Bend, Indiana.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.