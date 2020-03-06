Check Out What Will Sure To Be A Blockbuster! “Greyhound” With Tom Hanks!

Tom Hanks is back in World War II with his latest film, “Greyhound,” in which he plays a commander of a U.S. destroyer using the power of the U.S. Navy to fight an attack and pursuit from Nazi U-boats.

Sony Pictures released the first trailer for “Greyhound” Thursday, and the studio also announced that the film has shifted its release date, from May to June 12, 2020.

“Here they come,” Hanks barks in the trailer as the ship’s radar picks up nearly a dozen pings of German submarines. “We will bring hell down from on high.”

Read more here!