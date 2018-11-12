Check Out WHO Michael J Fox Reunited With On The Red Carpet! Awwww!

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox on the red carpet of A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at the Hilton New York on November 10, 2018. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

It all happened at the “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s Benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation over the weekend.

It’s Doc!!!! Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd shared the red carpet!

This wasn’t their first reunion for the year. The two got together along with Thomas Wilson, who played Biff, and Lea Thompson, who played Marty’s mom back in August.

MJF also jammed with Joan Jett and Steve Winwood!  What a cool night!

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Joan Jett and Michael J. Fox perform on stage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at the Hilton New York on November 10, 2018. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Joan Jett and Michael J. Fox perform on stage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at the Hilton New York on November 10, 2018. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Steve Winwood and Michael J. Fox speak on stage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at the Hilton New York on November 10, 2018. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox speak on stage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at the Hilton New York on November 10, 2018. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox, and Jim Gaffigan attend A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at the Hilton New York on November 10, 2018. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

An Evening with Michael Buble Win Tickets to See ThePianoGuys Christmas Together Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital SNL’s Pete Davidson Makes Good On A Bad Choice! Guess the First Christmas Song We Play & Win! Kelly Clarkson’s Greatest Showman Cover Will Give You Chills
Comments