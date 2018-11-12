Check Out WHO Michael J Fox Reunited With On The Red Carpet! Awwww!

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox on the red carpet of A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at the Hilton New York on November 10, 2018. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

It all happened at the “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s Benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation over the weekend.

It’s Doc!!!! Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd shared the red carpet!

This wasn’t their first reunion for the year. The two got together along with Thomas Wilson, who played Biff, and Lea Thompson, who played Marty’s mom back in August.

MJF also jammed with Joan Jett and Steve Winwood! What a cool night!