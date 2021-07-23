Check out Yes’ new song “The Ice Bridge,” lead track from their upcoming album, ‘The Quest’

InsideOut Music

Yes has given fans the first taste of their forthcoming studio album, The Quest. The prog-rock legends have released the lead track, “The Ice Bridge,” via digital formats, along with a companion lyric video.

The video is a mixed-media clip featuring footage of natural and animated landscapes interspersed with images of artist Roger Dean‘s otherworldly paintings.

“The Ice Bridge” is an epic tune co-written by lead singer Jon Davison and keyboardist Geoff Downes, with enigmatic lyrics focusing on the dangers of climate change. The song features three sections, titled “Eyes East,” “Race Against Time” and “Interaction,” accompanied by an orchestra.

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of this music and believe the video graphics are outstanding,” says Yes drummer Alan White. “A collaboration of many talents coming together to produce ‘The Ice Bridge.’ I hope our fans/audiences will appreciate the creativity put forward.”

Adds Downes, “Jon’s vocals are fantastic. He’s really come into his own as a YES vocalist. This time he’s started to get the writing side together and working with the other musicians has been developmental for him.”

The Quest, which was produced by longtime Yes guitarist Steve Howe, will be released on October 1 and can be pre-ordered now. The 11-track collection is available as a two-CD set featuring eight songs on the main disc and three additional tunes on the second CD. The album also will be issued in additional formats and configurations, including a limited-edition box set boasting two CDs, two vinyl LPs and a Blu-ray disc.

Here’s The Quest‘s full track list:

CD 1

“The Ice Bridge”

“Dare to Know”

“Minus the Man”

“Leave Well Alone”

“The Western Edge”

“Future Memories”

“Music to My Ears”

“A Living Island”

CD 2

“Sister Sleeping Soul”

“Mystery Tour”

“Damaged World”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.