Cheers (1982-1993)

Sam Malone, a former relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, owns and runs Cheers, a cosy bar in Boston. Somewhat snobby, beautiful and intelligent Diane Chambers – forced to become a waitress when her fiance jilts her – constantly bickers with Sam. Eventually, they fall in love. Several wacky characters make the bar their home-away-from-home, including sarcastic waitress Carla, beer-loving accountant Norm and know-it-all letter carrier Cliff. A few seasons later, after Diane leaves Boston, Sam sells the bar to buy a boat and sail around the world. But his boat sinks and he returns to bartending. Rebecca Howe, the new (more ambitious) manager, hires him back. They love to hate each other and eventually get together as well.

