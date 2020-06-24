CHEESE Has Been Effected By The World Wide Pandemic!

You might notice cheese prices going up. This is not gouda! hahahahaha!

Because of supply chain issues due to the pandemic and because of lower demand from restaurants and schools, bulk cheese prices have risen to an all-time high.

That cost gets passed down to grocery stores and eventually to the shopper.

Analysts don’t know whether the cheese price spike will be long term or only for a short amount of time.

Have you noticed the price of cheese rising? I have noticed EVERYTHING in the grocery store seems to be pricier!