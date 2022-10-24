Cheetos Is Giving Away Costumes

Cheetos is celebrating Halloween with the release of new limited-edition Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese Box of Bones.

The product features bone-shaped pasta with the same bold and cheesy Cheetos flavor fans expect.

Cheetos is also bringing Box of Bones to life with a limited edition “Bold to the Bone” costume.

The costume features glow-in-the-dark, bone-shaped noodles from head to toe to create a spooky skeleton.

The costume is available as part of a special sweepstakes giveaway on CheetosMacNCheeseCostume.com now.

