Cheetos is celebrating Halloween with the release of new limited-edition Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese Box of Bones.
The product features bone-shaped pasta with the same bold and cheesy Cheetos flavor fans expect.
Cheetos is also bringing Box of Bones to life with a limited edition “Bold to the Bone” costume.
The costume features glow-in-the-dark, bone-shaped noodles from head to toe to create a spooky skeleton.
The costume is available as part of a special sweepstakes giveaway on CheetosMacNCheeseCostume.com now.
Are you dressing up for Halloween? As what? For what?
Beth
By Beth |
Cheetos Is Giving Away Costumes
Cheetos is celebrating Halloween with the release of new limited-edition Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese Box of Bones.