Cheez-It Releases Reality Boxes

Cheez-It is celebrating 30 years of cheesy Reality TV by introducing the “Reality TV Collector’s Cheddition” boxes.

The new boxes feature Snooki and RuPaul, who’ve based their careers in the reality TV space.

A limited number of boxes will be available for pre-sale on CheezItHQ.com for fans to grab ahead of the official drop on Monday, September 19 at 12 p.m. ET.

From then on, a limited number of boxes will be released at 12:00 p.m. ET each day through Friday, September 23.

If you had a box of these would you eat them or save them unopened?