Chelsea Clinton May Consider Run For Office

Can you say dynasty?

Former President Bill Clinton’s daughter says she might run for elective office.

Chelsea Clinton shared that while promoting a new children’s book she wrote titled “Start Now! You Can Make a Difference.”

She told the Westchester County Journal News this week that if someone were to step down or retire and she thought she could do a good job and the office matched her talents, she would think about whether running would be the right choice for her.

The 38-year-old only child of Bill and Hillary Clinton talked about the circumstances under which she might consider a political run; her mother’s rumored presidential bid; and her work at the Clinton Foundation, where she serves as vice chair.