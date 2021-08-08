Chenoweth/Menzel To Host ‘Wicked in Concert’

When PBS premieres its Wicked In Concert special next month, it’ll be hosted by Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

The lineup that includes the Broadway musical stars also includes performances by Mario Cantone, Jennifer Nettles, Gabrielle Ruiz, and more.

When the special premieres you’ll hear never-before-heard musical arrangements all done in multiple locations like New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

The special will air on PBS on August 29 at 9 p.m.

What’s your favorite song from Wicked?