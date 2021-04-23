Cher adorably surprises fan with Alzheimer’s with video call

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cher was actually able to turn back time for a fan with Alzheimer’s, if just for a moment.

The legendary superstar surprised Robin Steiner with a sweet FaceTime call, which her daughter Erica shared on YouTube, calling it “the greatest 8 minutes of our lives!”

Robin, 60, “has been Cher’s biggest fan since childhood,” Erica continued. “Beyond that, Cher is basically another caregiver in our house — her presence consistently calms my mom when she’s frustrated or sad.”

She added, “Being able to tell [Cher] that and make me and mom’s dream come true is a memory we’ll both have for a long time.”

The video included the Grammy winner’s complete conversation with her starstruck fan, who also happened to be wearing a Cher shirt at the time of their conversation.

One highlight of the chat had the songstress asking Robin to name her favorite song, which was “I Got You Babe.”

“You know what I said to Sonny [Bono] the first time I heard it? I said, ‘This is crap,'” Cher deadpanned.

Erica doesn’t plan on stopping there with the surprises; she’s already plotting new ways to bring a smile to her mother’s face.

“Ill definitely never be able top this … but it makes me want to try,” she expressed on Twitter with a crying laughing emoji. “I think John Travolta‘s up next.”

