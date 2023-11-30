Cher And Darlene Love Sing Together

It was great to watch two legends sing together last night during the Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center on NBC. Cher and Darlene Love did the song that Darlene’s famous for, “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”. (Cher is 77, Darlene is 82) They did a great job lip-syncing the song they perform together on Cher’s new “Christmas” album, but they finished the song where it fades out on the album, so we’re offering the entire song with the televised ending. Cher and Darlene end it with well wishes for the holidays. Cher also performed her single from the album, “DJ Play a Christmas Song”.