Cher and Saweetie Team Up for M.A.C’s New Campaign

Saweetie and Cher have teamed with MAC Cosmetics for their Challenge Accepted campaign.

Beginning today (Jan 4) MAC is asking consumers to put their products to the test against sweat, heat, cold temps, bad weather.

The makeup line promises that their high pigmented, quality, transfer-resistant, and waterproof formula will pass the test.

After you put MAC to the test, post it on social media using the hashtag #MACChallengeAccepted.

What is your favorite makeup line?