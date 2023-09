Cher has started to tease her first-ever Christmas album. In a post on Instagram, she shared the album cover art, which features her standing on a pile of snow, surrounded by red and white ornaments, along with the caption, “Are you spending Christmas with me?” She also shared the cover of the Amazon-exclusive album and the caption, “Christmas already? But I’ve got nothing to wear…” ‘Cher Christmas’ is due out this December. What is your favorite Christmas song?

