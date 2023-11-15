Cher, Barry Manilow and more to perform on ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’

NBC

This year’s lineup for NBC’s annual special Christmas In Rockefeller Center has been revealed, and it’s the usual mix of stars from many musical genres.

Cher, who just released her first holiday album, will perform, as will Barry Manilow, who’s starring in his own NBC holiday special, Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, December 11. Also on the bill are married couple David Foster and Katharine McPhee, who’ve expanded their 2022 holiday EP, Christmas Song, with seven new tracks.

The bill also includes Darlene Love, who is set to join Cher for “a special song.” It’s likely to be Love’s holiday classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” which the two recorded for Cher’s album. Singers and actresses Keke Palmer, Chloe Bailey and Liz Gillies, Family Guy creator, actor and singer Seth McFarlane and country star Carly Pearce round out the lineup.

As previously reported, Kelly Clarkson will perform and host the show, which airs live on Wednesday, November 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

In addition to the music, the show will spotlight the lighting of this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree: an 80-foot-tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, New York, that’ll be decked out with 50,000 LED lights.

