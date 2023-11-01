Cher & Chicago to perform on The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC

Cher and Chicago are on board to help ring in the holiday season with a performance on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Cher, who recently released her first holiday album, Christmas, will perform a new holiday song during the festivities, while Chicago is confirmed to perform on The Wondership by Wonder holiday float.

Other Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performers include Bel Biv DeVoe, En Vogue, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Pentatonix and the casts of the Broadway musicals & Juliet, Back to the Future: The Musical and Shucked.

Of course, there will also be plenty of floats and balloons. Seven new balloons will be making their debut, including Beagle Scout Snoopy, Kung Fu Panda’s Po and the Pillsbury Doughboy.

The parade kicks off Thursday, November 23, at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones, thirty minutes earlier than the usual start time. It’ll air on NBC and be simulcast on Peacock; an encore will telecast at 2 p.m ET/PT.

