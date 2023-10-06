Cher drops first single from new holiday album, ‘Christmas’

Warner Records

Cher is finally sharing details of her much-anticipated holiday album, Christmas, dropping October 20.

The album features 13 Christmas songs, including Cher’s take on holiday classics like “Santa Baby,” “Run Run Rudolph” and more, and four original tunes, including the just-released “DJ Play a Christmas Song.”

Cher has also recruited several special guests for the record, including Darlene Love, who joins her for “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” A 17-year-old Cher actually sang background vocals on Love’s original, which she recorded with Phil Spector.

Other features on the album include Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Bublé and Tyga.

“I never say this about my own records but I’m really proud of this one,” says Cher. “It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career.”

You can listen to “DJ Play a Christmas Song” now via digital outlets and YouTube. Cher’s Christmas is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Cher’s Christmas:

“DJ Play A Christmas Song”

“What Christmas Means To Me” (with Stevie Wonder)

“Run Run Rudolph”

“Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” (with Darlene Love)

“Angels In The Snow”

“Home” (with Michael Bublé)

“Drop Top Sleigh Ride” (with Tyga)

“Please Come Home For Christmas”

“I Like Christmas”

“Christmas Ain’t Christmas Without You”

“Santa Baby”

“Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart “(with Cyndi Lauper)

“This Will Be Our Year”

