Cher Has Her Own Gelato

Cher is embarking on an unexpected new business venture. On Sunday, the singer revealed that she’ll soon be launching her own gelato brand dubbed “Cherlato.” In an Instagram video, her 1998 song “Believe” plays as she shows off the Cherlato truck, which features pictures of Cher eating gelato. In the caption she said this journey “started five years ago and now it’s finally happening.” On the music side, Cher recently revealed plans to get back into singing as she said “she’s been gone too long.”