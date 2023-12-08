Cher hits the metaverse with new game on Roblox

Gamefam & Warner Music Group

You might think that Cher has done everything in the entertainment world, but she’s just launched her first foray into the metaverse.

Starting December 8, in partnership with Gamefam and Warner Music Group, a game featuring Cher will be in Harmony Hills, her record label’s world on the metaverse platform Roblox. The four-week event offers fans the opportunity to win virtual merchandise inspired by some of the legendary diva’s iconic looks, including diamond antlers, tinsel hair, winter fairy wings and a winter crown.

You can win these items by completing a series of holiday-themed weekly challenges. The concept is that a mischievous elf has mixed up all the presents in Harmony Hills, and you have to find and get them back to their owners.

When you enter the game, you can interact with Cher, whose music will be heard at various locations, like a bakery, cafe, roller rink and nightclub. The songs come from her new holiday album, Christmas, including “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” “Drop Top Sleigh Ride” and “Angels in the Snow.”

During the first part of the game, which runs through December 14, Cher’s in-game avatar will guide players to deliver the mixed-up presents to their rightful owners. During part two, which runs from December 15 to December 21, players will recover stolen Christmas tree ornaments.

Part three, from December 22 to December 28, involves putting the ornaments back on the tree correctly, and the final part, which runs from December 29 to January 5, involves a snowball fight.

