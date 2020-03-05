Cher-inspired portraits being sold to benefit Free the Wild Charity

Zoobs Ansari

Cher has found a new way to be the face of a cause that's close to her heart.

A British artist has created a series of 11 portraits of the singer that will be sold to raise money for the Free the Wild Charity, the organization Cher co-founded to better the lives of wild animals in captivity and ultimately get them into sanctuaries. The collection was inspired by Cher’s sold out 02 Arena concerts in London last October.

“Capturing the magic of Cher’s incredible talent on stage photographically with a view to raise awareness and funds for the important work of Free the Wild has been a great honor,” the artist, Zoobs Ansari, says in a statement.

Cher adds, “I co-founded Free the Wild with my friends Mark and Gina [Nelthorpe-Cowne] because of our common goal to help better the lives of animals in captivity. When Zoobs learned about FTW, he jumped in with an idea to raise funds. I am so touched by his very generous donation of original artwork."

A selection of the artwork will be included in Ansari’s upcoming solo exhibition, “Insanity Fair,” at Elephant West from March 13 to April 9. Prices for the Cher portraits range from $10,000 to $13,000, with one hundred percent of the proceeds donated to Free the Wild Charity.

