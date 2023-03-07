Cher is recording two albums, plans to tour later this year

Todd Williamson/NBC

Get ready, Cher fans, because the legendary entertainer has what sounds like a lot of new music coming — as well as a tour.

Speaking with E! News, Cher said, “I’m going to England to make two albums.” She added, “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

“Alexander” is Cher’s current boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. She says of her beau, “He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”

The star also told E! that she’s planning to hit the road later this year, noting, “I’m trying to get myself in shape.”

Cher’s most recent album was 2018’s ABBA covers album, Dancing Queen, which hit the top three on the Billboard chart. She’s talked about making a sequel, but nothing has been confirmed at this point. Her most recent tour, the Here We Go Again tour, started in 2018 and was forced to end in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Cher and Alexander were first spotted together in November 2022; she confirmed they were dating on social media a few days later. They were most recently seen together last month at a pre-Grammy party. Over the holidays, he gave her a huge diamond ring, though a source told E! at the time that the two aren’t engaged.

Cher is one of the many stars who’ll be appearing on Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, a TV special saluting the legendary comedienne and actress that airs April 26 on NBC.

