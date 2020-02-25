Cher joins a “fantasy biker gang” with Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessCher says she “never expected” to still be famous at age 73. But here she is, posing on the new cover of CR Fashion Book as part of a “fearless fantasy biker gang” with Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell.

In the accompanying story, previewed exclusively by People, the icon opens up about the longevity of her career.

“Now when I go on stage, I see such different groupings: really old people beside really young children,” Cher tells the mag. “That’s something really special. I know that I still make people happy, and that’s my gift.”

She adds, “I can still put on my show. It might not be as great as it was five years ago, but it’s still pretty damn good.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cher also discusses standing up for what she believes in -- even when it means she might get her “a** kicked” on Twitter.

“I’m not a pacifist… Don’t f*** with me but also, I’m very gentle and very loving and I have a really good moral compass,” she says.

The Power issues of CR Fashion Book hits stands March 12.

