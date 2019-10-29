Cher low-key announces new perfume, Eau de Couture

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCCher's been tweeting for months about how she's been developing a new signature perfume. Well, it's finally ready for pre-order.

The legendary diva teased the perfume with a brief Twitter video in which she says, "You always ask me questions. Now I've gone for you. What are you wearing?"

On Instagram, Cher posted a video of herself holding a perfume bottle, and talking about how it "feels really good in your hand."

If you follow the link, you'll find a website where you can order the new fragrance, called Cher Eau de Couture. It costs $85 and is described as "A scent as sexy and iconic as its inspiration. On one level flirty and sensual, on other meditative and serene, the scent defies a single category, like Cher herself."

The fragrance features notes of bergamot, clove and neroli, jasmine, rose, orange flower, sandalwood and vanilla orchid, which means it has a "spicy, oriental" feel that's "sensual and bold." It also appears to be unisex.

The ship date for the fragrance is November 4.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.