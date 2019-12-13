Cher pays tribute to 'Moonstruck' co-star Danny Aiello

George Pimentel/Getty Images

George Pimentel/Getty ImagesCher is paying tribute to her Moonstruck co-star Danny Aiello, who passed away Thursday at the age of 86.

In a Twitter post Friday, the singer reminisced about working with him on the 1987 film, where they played newly engaged couple Loretta Castorini and Johnny Cammareri.

“Goodbye Dear #DannyAiello,” Cher wrote. “Danny was a Great Actor, But a Genius Comedic Actor.We Laughed so much. Making #Moonstruck ..It was one of the happiest times in my life,& He Was apart of that Happy time.

She concluded, “Goodbye #JohnnyCammareri. [Kiss emoji] Loretta.”

Aiello, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Spike Lee’s 1989 film Do the Right Thing, also appeared as Madonna’s father in the “Papa Don’t Preach” video.

