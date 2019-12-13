Cher pays tribute to 'Moonstruck' co-star Danny Aiello

Cher is paying tribute to her Moonstruck co-star Danny Aiello, who passed away Thursday at the age of 86.
In a Twitter post Friday, the singer reminisced about working with him on the 1987 film, where they played newly engaged couple Loretta Castorini and Johnny Cammareri.
“Goodbye Dear #DannyAiello,” Cher wrote. “Danny was a Great Actor, But a Genius Comedic Actor.We Laughed so much. Making #Moonstruck ..It was one of the happiest times in my life,& He Was apart of that Happy time.
She concluded, “Goodbye #JohnnyCammareri. [Kiss emoji] Loretta.”
Aiello, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Spike Lee’s 1989 film Do the Right Thing, also appeared as Madonna’s father in the “Papa Don’t Preach” video.
