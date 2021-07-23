Cher promises to take Britney Spears to St. Tropez for ice cream

Cher: CBS via Getty Images; Britney: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Cher has promised to make Britney Spears‘ dreams come true: Well, at least a few of them.

On Instagram, Britney revealed what she’s been doing to “keep my dreams alive.” Aside from “thinking about having a six-pack like @jlo,” Britney wrote that she was also “thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream,” adding, “She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her.”

Cher has now responded, writing on Twitter, “When #FreeBritney is FINALLY FREE, I’m Taking her to San Tropez & We’ll Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts Content.”

Fans responded by thanking Cher for how generous she is, and also requesting that they be included in said trip. Quite a few people posted video of Britney dressed as Cher, singing the Sonny & Cher hit “The Beat Goes On” at the 1999 World Music Awards.

Cher’s had Britney in her thoughts since last month, when the “Toxic” singer shocked the world by detailing in court the alleged abuses of her conservators. At the time, Cher tweeted, “OK LETS TALK ABOUT BRITNEY & THOSE PEOPLE .I SAID LONG AGO, EVERYONE ON THE [VEGAS] STRIP HEARD ABOUT HER FATHER (Didn’t Know About Her Conservator Acting In Concert With Her Dad) GIVING HER DRUGS SO SHE COULD PERFORM, BUT MADE SURE SHE COULDN’T HAVE A LIFE, BUT NO ONE COULD GET 2 HER.”

Cher added, “SAW THE ABSOLUTE POWER A CONSERVATOR HAS OVER PERSON THEY WERE MEANT 2 PROTECT. IT WAS ONE OF THE MOST EXCRUCIATING, HEARTBREAKING, EPISODES IVE BEEN A PART OF. DONT BE FOOLED BY THE WORD ‘CONSERVATOR’ LOOK INTO WAYS THEY CAN B PAID. BRITNEY WAS A PRISONER & TOTALLY LUCID.”

