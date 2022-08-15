Cher reveals she spent Sunday laughing for hours with her friend Tina Turner

Tina Turner and Cher in 1985; Robin Platzer/Getty Images

It seems that music icons attract other music icons as friends. On Sunday, Cher revealed in a Twitter message that she’d spent the day hanging out with Tina Turner.

“WE LAUGHED FOR 3 1/2 [hours] STRAIGHT,” she wrote. “My sides Ache.”

Cher added, “There Will Never Be Another TINA TURNER. We Love each other Dearly, I’m [lucky] To Have Her in my life…[We] Carried On Till The Sun went Down.”

In a follow-up tweet, Cher reported that she brought Tina “a little antique Buddha” statue as a gift, adding, “Wish I’d taken a picture…I’ll Call Her & Ask for one [tomorrow].”

Turner has been a practicing Buddhist since the 1970s.

