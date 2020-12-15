Cher reveals who the love of her life was…and it's not Sonny

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

There was a time when Cher was almost as famous for her many romantic liaisons as she was for her music. While her list of former boyfriends and/or flings include Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Warren Beatty, Gene Simmons of KISS, Motley Crue‘s Tommy Lee and more, she doesn’t count any of them as the “love of her life.” Even her former husband and musical partner, the late Sonny Bono, doesn’t make the list.

Asked by the U.K. paper The Guardian, “Who has been the love of her life?” Cher immediately answered, “Well, I think Robert [Camilletti] and Gregory Allman. Gregory was a special man.”

Camilletti, who Cher dated from 1986 to 1989, is an actor and pilot. When they first dated, she was 40 and he was 22. He was nicknamed “Bagel Boy” because when they met, he worked in a bagel shop.

As for Allman, the late, legendary frontman of The Allman Brothers Band, he and Cher were married four days after she finalized her divorce from Sonny, but she filed for divorce from him nine days later because of his drug problems. They later reconciled, but eventually split for good in 1977. Their son, Elijah Blue, is one of Cher’s two children.

“Well, look, he was a Southern gentleman who happened to do drugs. It was that simple,” Cher tells The Guardian of the man who called her “Chooch.” “And he tried hard to get off them. One time we were going to a rehab [center] and I said, ‘I’m so tired of doing this,’ and he said, ‘So am I. And I keep doing it for you.'”

But, Cher added, “Robert was completely different. He was like a rock.”

When asked to reveal who her number-one lover was, though, Cher said, “I’m not telling you that!”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.