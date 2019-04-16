Cher turns 'The Tonight Show' into The Cher Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCThe Tonight Show became 'The Cher Show' Monday as host Jimmy Fallon devoted the entire episode to the music legend. She was also joined by the cast of her Broadway musical, The Cher Show.

After joining Fallon in a game of "Lip-Sync Karaoke," the outspoken 72-year-old singer, actress, fashion icon and activist said that despite performing in front of millions of people all over the world, the thought of actually singing karaoke scares her.

"It's not the same," she told Fallon. "It's like when when Sonny [Bono] was trying to teach me "I Got You Babe" in the middle of the night...I said 'no, I don't [think I can do it].' He said, 'Cher, it's me...just do it.' An then I did it and said, 'I don't think it's a good song, I'm going to bed.'"

"There are things that I put in it that I hesitated about, but I thought...if you're gonna do something, if people think they know you and you know they don't, then you gotta put in those unattractive parts...that hit too close to home, Cher explained. "And it's hard for me...there's a couple of parts where I just sob ever time, and I know it's coming."

Later, Cher was joined by The Cher Show cast members Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, who play the pop diva at various stages of her life. She duetted with Block on her 1989 hit, "If I Could Turn Back Time." Cher was also joined by Jarrod Spector and Diamond for a performance of the Sonny and Cher classic, "I Got You Babe."

Cher is currently on the North American leg of her Here We Go Again Tour, which will take her to Pittsburgh on Thursday and Philadelphia Saturday.

