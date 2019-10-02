Cherie Johnson Says YES To Punky Brewster Revival!

Punky Brewster star Cherie Johnson is set to reprise her role in the reboot of the series coming to NBC’s Peacock streaming network.

The show’s star Soleil Moon Frye has already signed on for the project too.

For the reboot of the popular 80s show, Punky is a single mom of three who meets a girl that reminds her of her younger self.

Cherie will reprise her role as her best friend and will also be known as “Aunt Cherie” to Punky’s kids. A pilot episode has been ordered for the reboot.

How do you feel about the storyline for the reboot? Do you remember the Punky Brewster theme song?