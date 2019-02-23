Cherry Coke Was Introduced in 1985 Cherry Coke was introduced this week, back in 1985. There have been many Coca Cola flavors, but this one has stood the test of time. What’s your favorite soda flavor? SHARE RELATED CONTENT Fans Rallying Behind Netflix’s ‘One Day at a Time’ Nudists Plan World Record Breaking Roller Coaster Ride Sour Patch Kids Marshmallows Are Available at Walmart First Full Trailer For ‘Rocketman’ Drops Your Old Disney VHS Tapes Could Be Worth Thousands Howdy Partner! AJ From The Backstreet Boys Releases His First Country Track!