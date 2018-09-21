Chevy Chase Isn’t a Fan of ‘SNL’ These Days

Saturday Night Live is coming off a season with huge ratings. But don’t count former castmate Chevy Chase as one of its adoring fans.

“First of all, between you and me and a lamppost, jeez, I don’t want to put down [executive producer] Lorne [Michaels] or the cast, but I’ll just say, maybe off the record, I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t fucking believe it.”

When reminded of how well the show is doing (in terms of ratings) Chase didn’t back down. “That means a whole generation of shitheads laughs at the worst fucking humor in the world.”

Wondering what Chevy Chase is up to these days? Not much. He still wants to act but hasn’t found any scripts that he is fond of.

Is Chevy just being a bitter old comedian or is he right? Has SNL lost its way?