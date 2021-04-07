Chevy Unveils Electric Pickup that Travels 400 Miles on 1 Charge

The Chevy Silverado is going electric. Unveiling the new eco-friendly version of the popular pickup truck in Detroit, General Motors President Mark Reuss says the new Silverado is being redesigned from scratch. “This announcement affirms Chevrolet’s commitment to build on 100 years of truck expertise leadership while transitioning to an all-electric future in the light vehicle space,” he says. The new vehicle will be able to travel at least 400 miles between charges, Reuss adds. Although GM officials have not committed to release date, they’ve previously promised to have 30 electric vehicles available for purchase by 2025. What are some advantages to driving a gas-powered vehicle? Will pickup drivers be resistant to switching to electric?