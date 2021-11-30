Chicago and The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson launching joint US tour in 2022

Courtesy of Live Nation

Chicago and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson have unveiled plans for a 2022 U.S. co-headlining tour that will take place during the late spring and summer.

The 25-date trek will kick off on June 7 in Phoenix and is mapped out through a July 26 concert in the Detroit suburb of Clarkston, Michigan.

As has been the case for the last several years, Wilson’s band will include two other Beach Boys alums, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

Tickets for the tour dates will go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 3, at 10 a.m. local time at ChicagoTheBand.com and BrianWilson.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available to Citi card starting Wednesday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time; visit CitiEntertainment.com for information.

Prior to the trek with Wilson, Chicago has a variety of other tour dates and concerts lined up this year and in 2022, including a new six-show Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre this February.

Wilson recently released a new album titled At My Piano that features solo piano renditions of various Beach Boys classics.

In addition, the new documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road was recently made available for purchase via digital video at Apple and Amazon Prime, and the film’s soundtrack also is out now. The album includes “Right Where I Belong,” a new collaboration song Brian recorded with My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.