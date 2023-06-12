Chicago, Belinda Carlisle & more to perform on ‘A Capitol Fourth’

Capital Concerts/PBS

Chicago and The Go-Go’s Belinda Carlisle are among the artists set to perform live on A Capitol Fourth, the annual PBS special celebrating Independence Day.

The celebration will air Tuesday, July 4, at 8 p.m. and will feature a telecast of the fireworks live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

The program will be hosted by Alfonso Ribiero and will also feature a tribute to the late Tina Turner by Adrienne Warren, who played Tina in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, along with performances by the cast of the Neil Diamond Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, Boyz II Men, Babyface, the National Symphony Orchestra and more.

