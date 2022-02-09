Chicago, Billy Idol, The Zombies & more taking part in F-COVID charity initiative

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Chicago, Billy Idol and The Zombies are among a variety of artists that are taking part in a new charity initiative called F-COVID.

Created by the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund charity organization in partnership with fundraising platform Fandiem and concert database Bandsintown, F-COVID seeks to raise money for musicians and music industry professionals that continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign is raffling off a number of unique prizes, including an electric guitar autographed by Chicago and two tickets to an upcoming U.S. show by the band; a set list signed by Idol from a September 2021 concert he played in Port Chester New York; and a pair of tickets to one of The Zombies’ 2022 stateside concerts, plus a virtual hang with founding members Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone.

The more you donate to the initiative, the more entries you’ll receive in the raffle.

Other artists participating in the initiative include Metallica, Darius Rucker, Nine Inch Nails, Social Distortion, Martina McBride, Kesha and Imagine Dragons.

“The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the music industry, shutting down touring, festivals, and live performances,” a press release reads. “Though we are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, the financial damage from missing two years of touring and work is unprecedented. Sweet Relief created the F-COVID fundraising campaign to help provide immediate assistance to artists and crews who have been financially devastated by the pandemic.”

For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

