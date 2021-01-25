Chicago confirms three-concert Las Vegas engagement in September

Courtesy of Live Nation

The last 2020 concerts that Chicago played before having to cancel their tour plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic were a series of Las Vegas residency shows at at The Venetian Theatre. Now the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced plans to return to the venue in September.

The band has confirmed a three-date limited engagement at the theater scheduled for September 15, 17 and 18, marking the fourth consecutive year that the group will be performing at the venue. The Venetian Theatre is located inside The Venetian Resort.

Tickets for the new Vegas shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 29, at 10 a.m. PT. Chicago fan club members will be able to buy pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, January 26, at 10 a.m. PT, while Live Nation customers and members of The Venetian Resort’s Grazie loyalty program can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 27, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com, the box offices at the resort, and by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Besides the Vegas residency, Chicago has about 50 other concerts lined up across the U.S. in 2021, spanning from a May 13 show in Enid, Oklahoma, through a December 17 performance in Robinsonville, Mississippi. Of course, these plans may change depending on what happens with the pandemic.

