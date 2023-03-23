Chicago covers The Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour”

Rhino Entertainment Company, A Warner Music Group Company

Chicago is sharing their take on a Beatles classic. The band just released their cover of “Magical Mystery Tour,” which has been part of their 2023 touring set list.

The idea to cover the song came from founding member Lee Loughnane after hearing the tune in a store. After laying down the tracks with engineer Tim Jessup, he sent it to the other members of the band, who added their contributions to the tune.

Chicago is set to spend quite a bit of 2023 on the road. Their next show is scheduled for April 7 in Windsor, Ontario, and they’ll return to the States April 11 with a show in Reading, Pennsylvania. The band has also just announced a one-night-only benefit concert on April 23 at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, New York, with proceeds going to Musicians on Call. A complete list of tour dates can be found at chicagotheband.com.

