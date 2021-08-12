Chicago Health Commissioner finds “no evidence” Lollapalooza was a “super-spreader event”

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

The Chicago Health Commissioner has found that there’s been “no evidence” that Lollapalooza was a “super-spreader event” for COVID-19.

Speaking with media Thursday, Dr. Allison Arwady said that the department has “had no unexpected findings” in regards to COVID numbers 14 days after the start of Lollapalooza. The festival had required attendees to either be fully vaccinated, or show proof of a negative COVID test obtained within 72 hours of entering the grounds.

Arwady said that 203 people that attended Lollapalooza have tested positive for COVID-19, which is in line with the expectation of around 200 cases. Fifty-eight of those were Chicago residents, 138 were from Illinois but not Chicago, and seven came in from out of state.

Arwady estimates that about 90 percent of Lolla attendees were vaccinated. Of those vaccinated, .0004 percent, or four in 10,000, tested positive. The unvaccinated positivity rate was .0016 percent, or 16 in 10,000. As of Wednesday, August 11, no hospitalizations or deaths have been reported.

Lollapalooza took place from July 29 to July 1. Performers included Foo Fighters, Limp Bizkit, Journey, Black Pumas, All Time Low, Angels & Airwaves, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, Marshmello, Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Eat World.

Also on August 12, the nation’s second-largest events promoter, AEG, announced that come October 1, all ticket holders at its events will need to show proof of vaccination. That’s a step further than the largest promoter, Live Nation, which said it’d be up to the artists to the decide if audiences at their shows must test negative or be vaccinated.